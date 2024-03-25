Warm, breezy this morning; Some rain expected Tuesday

WIND ADVISORY: 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday for Randolph County, Indiana

Wind Advisory (maxuser)

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry, warm, breezy Monday

Tuesday looks wet, few storms

Drier midweek and beyond



FULL DETAILS:

Bus Stop Forecast (maxuser)

MONDAY: Warm, breezy, with increasing clouds. The daytime hours should be dry. Highs in the middle 60s. Wind gusts to around 25 MPH possible. Rain arrives overnight.

Severe Weather Outlook (maxuser)

TUESDAY: Showers likely early in the day and then a brief break is possible from late morning into the early afternoon. Models suggest some isolated to scattered thunderstorms may develop during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Tue Futurecast (maxuser)

A couple could be strong to severe with strong winds and small hail. Overall coverage of severe storms is expected to remain isolated.

Tue Futurecast (maxuser)

SPC has a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) along and west of I-75. Breezy as well with gusts exceeding 30-40MPH at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Rainfall totals may exceed 1/2″ in spots.

Tue Futurecast (maxuser)

WEDNESDAY: Clearing out behind the Tuesday system but a lingering shower is possible before sunrise otherwise drier. Cooler with highs near 50.

Potential Rainfall (maxuser)

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant with highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Forecast has trended drier here with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.





