Two big cold blasts ahead

DAYTON, OH — The big story over the next week plus will be the return of bitterly cold winter air to the Miami Valley. The first of two arctic fronts pushes through tomorrow. This will send temperatures falling through the day. As colder air crashes in, we’ll see rain showers transitioning to snow flurries and snow showers. Eventually, we may see a dusting to few tenths of an inch of snow accumulate.

The second strong cold front arrives on Saturday. This time, temperatures will fall from the 20s in the morning, to teens during the afternoon. We’ll likely have single digit low temperatures Sunday morning. High temperatures Sunday through Tuesday look to be right around 20 degrees.

There are no big snowstorms in the forecast. Rather, several chances for light snow. Whenever the snow is falling, we can’t rule out some light accumulations and possible slick roads.

