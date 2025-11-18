Strong storms with frequent lightning, hail possible tonight, despite the cold

DAYTON, OH — We’ll have an interesting weather scenario unfold this evening across the Miami Valley. Even though temperatures at the surface are chilly, we have instability developing aloft in the atmosphere. This will make it possible for us to have thunderstorms even though it’s cool outside. Some of the storms developing to our west have managed to turn severe with hail. That may continue to be a possibility here.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is watching the storms moving into the region from the west, bringing a chance for hail and frequent lightning. He’ll have the latest track and timing LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Through roughly 8-9PM tonight, we’ll have this possibility for storms. Highest chances will be along and south of I-70. In additional to lightning, small hail may be possible with some of the stronger cells.

After tonight, the pattern stays active. More rain returns to the Miami Valley by Friday.