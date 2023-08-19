Sunny, comfortable today; Summertime heat returns tomorrow, next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

One more comfortable day on Saturday

Summertime heat returns Sunday

Hot temperatures to start new work week

7 day forecast Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Sunshine is expected with highs in the lower 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Traci Hale.

Today's forecast Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

African American Cultural Festival Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

Bacon Fest weather Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

Grilling forecast for tonight Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

SUNDAY: Summer heat and humidity will return. Highs near 90.

Temperature trend for next 5 days Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

MONDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index in the mid-90s. Monday looks to be the hottest day of the next seven days.

TUESDAY: Staying hot with sun and clouds. Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot again with highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot again. Highs in the mid-90s. Humidity may push the heat index to 100 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. A stray shower in the afternoon may cool off some lucky folks.

