Sunny, comfortable today; Summertime heat returns tomorrow, next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- One more comfortable day on Saturday
- Summertime heat returns Sunday
- Hot temperatures to start new work week
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Sunshine is expected with highs in the lower 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Traci Hale.
SUNDAY: Summer heat and humidity will return. Highs near 90.
MONDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index in the mid-90s. Monday looks to be the hottest day of the next seven days.
TUESDAY: Staying hot with sun and clouds. Highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot again with highs in the lower 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny and hot again. Highs in the mid-90s. Humidity may push the heat index to 100 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. A stray shower in the afternoon may cool off some lucky folks.
©2023 Cox Media Group