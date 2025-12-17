Strong cold front on the way Thursday

DAYTON, OH — Temperatures are mild across the Miami Valley this afternoon, and we will be even warmer tomorrow before a strong cold front comes in and brings the warm up to a halt. In addition to a quick flip in temperatures from warm to cold, we’re looking at rain, strong winds, and even a few snow showers Thursday night into Friday.

DAYTIME THURSDAY: Showers will become more likely as the day goes on. Widespread rain, some heavy, is likely by Thursday evening. It’ll be mild with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. Windy too with gusts of 30-40MPH possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain ends and temperatures rapidly fall Thursday night. We’ll be below freezing within about 5 hours after rain ends with low 20s by Friday morning. This may lead to leftover moisture freezing and creating slick conditions for the Friday morning commute. Snow flurries and snow showers also possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: We will struggle to warm. Highs will likely only be in the middle 20s. We could see some snow showers too. Anywhere that comes across these may pick up a dusting to half inch.