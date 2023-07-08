Storm Center 7

Storms to hit today; Continuing rain showers through week

Las Vegas floods drench casinos, downtown streets Stock photo of heavy rain. Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada's Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers. (Emilia Drewniak/Getty Images/EyeEm)

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Scattered Storms Saturday but not all day
  • Lower Rain Chances Sunday, but possible
  • Sunny and comfortable Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday Weather

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Rain is not expected all day. Rain should fade into evening. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a few storms, otherwise dry. Highs in upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.



