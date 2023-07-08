Storms to hit today; Continuing rain showers through week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Scattered Storms Saturday but not all day
- Lower Rain Chances Sunday, but possible
- Sunny and comfortable Monday
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Rain is not expected all day. Rain should fade into evening. Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a few storms, otherwise dry. Highs in upper 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
