Rain, wind, and record warmth all within 24 hours

DAYTON, OH — Dayton officially warmed to 60 degrees today. That was the first time since 2023 that Dayton has seen a high temperature of at least 60 in January since 2023. We’ll likely do the same thing tomorrow.

A strong cold front is on the way. In advance of the cold front, strong southwesterly winds are ushering in a warmer airmass. By tomorrow morning, I expect temperatures to reach the low 60s. 62 in Dayton would break the old record of 61 set back in 1946.

Showers and a few storms are likely as the front passes, mainly late tonight into early Friday morning. It will be breezy too with gusts of 30-40MPH possible.

