Rain, storms likely today; Cooler temperatures tomorrow, Wednesday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain and storms likely today

Briefly cooler Tuesday and Wednesday

Late summer heat by this weekend

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST

Severe weather outlook Photo from: Austin Chaney/Staff

TODAY: Showers and storms arrive later this morning and stay with us on and off through the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney. The main threat will be locally heavy downpours.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Austin Chaney/Staff

Futurecast Photo from: Austin Chaney/Staff

Some strong gusty winds may accompany the afternoon showers and storms, but the overall severe weather risk is low. Highs will be held below 80 degrees.

Futurecast for Monday night Photo from: Austin Chaney/Staff

TUESDAY: Noticeably cooler on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures not getting out of the middle 70s.

10 temperature trend Photo from: Austin Chaney/Staff

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of some light rain showers passing through, but nothing like we’ll deal with on Monday.

WEDNESDAY: A cool start with lows in the upper 50s. Nice and sunny into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Few clouds and warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Heat really starts to build back in. Highs return to the upper 80s under sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues and dry weather prevails. Hot with highs near 90.





©2023 Cox Media Group