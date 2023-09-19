Patchy dense fog this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon; Warm temperatures to start fall season

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Patchy dense fog
- Limited rain chances
- Warming trend ahead of official fall season
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Patchy dense fog to start this morning, clear skies turning partly cloudy, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Stray shower chance for Northern Miami Valley late afternoon. Warmer with highs reaching the mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower possible. Highs in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 80.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Not a washout, and rainfall totals look light again as of now. Highs in the mid-70s.
