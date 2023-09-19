Patchy dense fog this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon; Warm temperatures to start fall season

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Patchy dense fog

Limited rain chances

Warming trend ahead of official fall season

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Patchy dense fog to start this morning, clear skies turning partly cloudy, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast this morning

Stray shower chance for Northern Miami Valley late afternoon. Warmer with highs reaching the mid-70s.

Futurecast for Tuesday afternoon

Rain chances through next 5 days

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

Temperature outlook

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower possible. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Not a washout, and rainfall totals look light again as of now. Highs in the mid-70s.

Current fall color

