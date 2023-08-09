Partly cloudy this morning; Chance for showers, storms this evening

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Stray afternoon shower
- Thunderstorms by late evening and overnight
- Seasonable temperatures
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 60s, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.
A few clouds, then clouds increase overnight. Highs in the mid-80s. A stray afternoon shower is possible, as well as some showers and storms in the late evening and overnight. A stray strong storm is possible.
THURSDAY: Stray shower or storm with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Isolated showers or storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and a comfortable feel with highs in the low to mid-80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-80s.
©2023 Cox Media Group