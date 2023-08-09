Storm Center 7

Partly cloudy this morning; Chance for showers, storms this evening

Arizona Weather Janice Edwards listens to a podcast on her phone as she walks at sunrise Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Yuma, Ariz. Edwards takes her walks starting before dawn to avoid the heat. Even desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking the Southwest this week. Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California are getting hit with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull)

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Stray afternoon shower
  • Thunderstorms by late evening and overnight
  • Seasonable temperatures

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

7 Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 60s, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.

A few clouds, then clouds increase overnight. Highs in the mid-80s. A stray afternoon shower is possible, as well as some showers and storms in the late evening and overnight. A stray strong storm is possible.

THURSDAY: Stray shower or storm with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday Rainfall Potential

Thursday Afternoon Futurecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers or storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a comfortable feel with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Temperature Trend

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read