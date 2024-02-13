Partly cloudy, dry today; Rain chances return later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Flurries through mid-week

Next rain chance arrives Thursday

Rain or snow showers possible again Friday night

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a stray flurry across the northern Miami Valley can’t be ruled out, but we are dry for the most part, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Tuesday Bus Stop conditions Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Cool with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Mostly cloudy early with a few flurries possible during the early morning hours.

Valentine's Day forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A stray light snow shower is possible along I-70 early. Turning partly cloudy, milder for the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers during the first part of the day.

Futurecast for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

Potential rainfall through Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Friday night, we’ll bring in another chance for rain or snow showers.

SATURDAY: Chance for snow showers early. Dry into the afternoon with highs in the mid-30s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warming it up with highs in the mid-40s.

