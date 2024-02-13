Partly cloudy, dry today; Rain chances return later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Flurries through mid-week
- Next rain chance arrives Thursday
- Rain or snow showers possible again Friday night
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a stray flurry across the northern Miami Valley can’t be ruled out, but we are dry for the most part, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Cool with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Mostly cloudy early with a few flurries possible during the early morning hours.
A stray light snow shower is possible along I-70 early. Turning partly cloudy, milder for the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.
THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers during the first part of the day.
Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.
Friday night, we’ll bring in another chance for rain or snow showers.
SATURDAY: Chance for snow showers early. Dry into the afternoon with highs in the mid-30s
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warming it up with highs in the mid-40s.
