Mostly cloudy, some showers and storm may pop up in afternoon; Temps stay above normal

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

More storm chances ahead

Watching Tuesday for stronger storms

Temps Stay Above Normal

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today's Forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with pop up showers and storms mainly during the afternoon. Heavy rainfall and occasional cloud to ground lightning will be the main threats. Highs in the middle 70s.

SAT Futurecast

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Another chance for showers and storms. A touch cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Rain Chances

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms may occur. Highs near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Current Visibility

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: A few showers and storms possible. A touch cooler with highs near 70 degrees.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

©2024 Cox Media Group