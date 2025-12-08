More cold and chances for rain and snow this week

DAYTON, OH — I hope you we’re able to get out and soak in some sunshine today. Today will probably be the sunniest out of at least the next 6 days. Clouds build back in along with several chances for rain and snow. It’ll be cold too.

Weather

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The next best chance for rain and snow is Wednesday. Precipitation will be mostly rain early Wednesday. Colder air arrives Wednesday afternoon and can change what’s leftover to some flurries or snow showers. Very breezy conditions are expected as that system works through the region.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Very cold weather will be the focus Friday through the weekend. High temperatures likely won’t get out of the 20s each of those three days. Low temperatures may again fall to the lower teens each morning Saturday through Monday.