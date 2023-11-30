Mild temperatures, increasing clouds today; Rain expected tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above-normal temperatures return

Soaking rain Friday

Little sunshine to follow into the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and frosty start this morning.

Increasing clouds late afternoon and into the evening with showers possible after midnight, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. It will be mild during the day with above-normal temperatures. Highs climb into the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Soaking heavy to moderate rain throughout the morning. Occasional rumble of thunder is possible.

Rain becomes more scattered during the afternoon. Rainfall totals around .25″ to .5″. Much of the day will be spent in the 40s. We may briefly get to 50 late in the evening.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

SUNDAY: A few showers around. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Colder with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A lingering shower is possible early, then slow clearing. Chilly with highs around 40 degrees.

