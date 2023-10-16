Light morning drizzle, cloudy, cool today; Sunshine returns midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain chances throughout the week

Below normal temperatures

Sunshine opportunities

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Lingering morning showers, otherwise, gloomy with more clouds and a stray shower late afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Highs struggling to reach the mid-50s.

Rain chances for next 5 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Drought Monitor update Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy occasionally throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing becomes more prevalent with mostly sunny skies at times. High temperatures return into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with chances of a few showers. The best chances of rain will occur throughout the afternoon and evening. High temperatures hold in the mid-60s.

Rain chances for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible and turning cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

©2023 Cox Media Group