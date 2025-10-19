Even chillier air on the way this week

DAYTON, OH — Sunday was not the best weather day across the Miami Valley. Rain, wind, and falling temperatures made for some good football watching weather. Tonight, the rain will exit and winds will diminish, but we have more changes just over the horizon.

On Tuesday, another cold front will pass through. This will bring us a slight chance for showers on Tuesday. The bigger change though will be the significantly colder air behind this cold front.

Futurecast

Wednesday and beyond, I’m only forecasting highs in the 50s. We’ll also have several mornings with lows in the 30s. Friday morning brings out best potential for widespread frost this week.