Dry start today, showers possible tonight; Cooler temperatures this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Nice start today

Increasing clouds this evening, showers late

Turning cooler Saturday and beyond

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies this morning with some places squeaking into the upper 40s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Mostly sunny to begin the day. Clouds increase with showers becoming more likely past sunset. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers Saturday morning, mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with some patchy drizzle or light rain showers remaining possible. Cooler with highs not getting past the lower 60s. Although there may be some brief breaks in the cloud cover from mid to late morning, the forecast remains overall unfavorable for eclipse viewing. The partial solar eclipse occurs from 11:43 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Overnight, clouds and scattered rain chances remain. The wind picks up with some gusts in excess of 30 m.p.h. possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast, with a few light rain showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s. Breezy. Some gusts to 30 m.p.h.

MONDAY: Gloomy with more clouds and showers hanging around. Highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower remains possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs reaching the upper 60s.

©2023 Cox Media Group