Dry, mostly sunny today; Rain to return midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry weather settles in for the weekend

Temperatures continue to climb

Rain eventually returns midweek

DETAILED FORECAST:

Next Several Hours

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with gusts of 20-30 MPH expected. Nice with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of a sprinkle overnight.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and windy with gusts over 30 MPH expected. Isolated showers or a thunderstorm are possible, but it should not be a washout. SPC has the Miami Valley highlighted under a Level 1 risk of a strong storm, but not overly concerning. Highs in the middle 70s.

Sun Futurecast

Severe Weather Outlook

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry aside from a stray shower late for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Staying warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Catching a break to dry out between systems, but this could change. Highs near 70

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers late. Highs in the lower 60s.

