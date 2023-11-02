Dry, chilly temperatures today; Breezy, warming up this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cold temperatures attempting to warm above normal

Breezy, with wind shift to warm temperatures

Increased rain chances late weekend

FULL FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Sunshine and a couple of passing clouds, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Remaining chilly with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Breezy at times.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase, but we stay dry. Overcast at times.

Temperatures are climbing close to average in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: We will see more clouds than sun on Saturday. At this time, we remain dry.

Highs nearing 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower is possible but mainly dry. Highs moving into the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: A few more showers may still be around come Tuesday. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool on Wednesday with highs back down to the lower 50s.

