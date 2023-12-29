Drizzle, flurries possible today; Dusting of snow possible tonight

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Drizzle/ flurries possible
- A dusting of snow possible tonight
- New Years Forecast, dry and cold
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: A stray shower or snowflake, especially in the morning. A stray shower is possible late, switching over to snow overnight as temperatures fall near freezing. Otherwise, dry and mostly cloudy. Seasonably cool with highs in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.
SUNDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. A few snowflakes are possible late.
MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): Partly sunny skies and cold. High temperatures in the mid 30s.
TUESDAY: Cold start with lows in the low 20s. Partly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s.
