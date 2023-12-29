Drizzle, flurries possible today; Dusting of snow possible tonight

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Drizzle/ flurries possible

A dusting of snow possible tonight

New Years Forecast, dry and cold

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today's Forecast (maxuser)

FRIDAY: A stray shower or snowflake, especially in the morning. A stray shower is possible late, switching over to snow overnight as temperatures fall near freezing. Otherwise, dry and mostly cloudy. Seasonably cool with highs in the low 40s.

Futurecast (maxuser)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. A few snowflakes are possible late.

New Years Eve (maxuser)

New Years Forecast (maxuser)

MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): Partly sunny skies and cold. High temperatures in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Cold start with lows in the low 20s. Partly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s.

©2023 Cox Media Group