Dayton opens cooling centers to beat the heat

DAYTON — With hot, humid weather hitting the region, the City of Dayton has opened multiple cooling centers to help those in need of relief.

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The three centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

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The city’s three recreation centers will be open and used as the cooling centers Friday:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 West Third Street

Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Avenue

Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Drive

TRENDING STORIES:

“Residents are encouraged to stay indoors in an air-conditioned building whenever possible. Those unable to remain inside should stay in the shade as much as possible and should hydrate more than usual,” a spokesperson for the Dayton Fire Department said in a media release.

Multiple splash pads are also located across the city, which are free and open from noon to 8 p.m.:

Fairview Park 2262 Elsmore Avenue

Five Oaks Spray Park 329 Five Oaks Avenue

Mallory Park 3037 Germantown Street

McIntosh Park 882 West Riverview Avenue

Stuart Patterson Spray Park 238 Baltimore Street

Walnut Hills Spray Park 2340 Block of Wayne Avenue

Washington Park 3620 East Second Street

Up-to-date information on current weather conditions and any heat-related weather warnings can be found on our Storm Center 7 page.

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