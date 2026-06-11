Storm Center 7

Dayton opens cooling centers to beat the heat

By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com
Cooling Centers FILE Cox Media Group
By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com

DAYTON — With hot, humid weather hitting the region, the City of Dayton has opened multiple cooling centers to help those in need of relief.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The three centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

>>Extreme heat: 5 things you can do to get more out of your air conditioner

The city’s three recreation centers will be open and used as the cooling centers Friday:

  • Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 West Third Street
  • Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Avenue
  • Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Drive

TRENDING STORIES:

“Residents are encouraged to stay indoors in an air-conditioned building whenever possible. Those unable to remain inside should stay in the shade as much as possible and should hydrate more than usual,” a spokesperson for the Dayton Fire Department said in a media release.

Multiple splash pads are also located across the city, which are free and open from noon to 8 p.m.:

  • Fairview Park 2262 Elsmore Avenue
  • Five Oaks Spray Park 329 Five Oaks Avenue
  • Mallory Park 3037 Germantown Street
  • McIntosh Park 882 West Riverview Avenue
  • Stuart Patterson Spray Park 238 Baltimore Street
  • Walnut Hills Spray Park 2340 Block of Wayne Avenue
  • Washington Park 3620 East Second Street

Up-to-date information on current weather conditions and any heat-related weather warnings can be found on our Storm Center 7 page.

©2023 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read