Dayton opens cooling centers to beat the heat

DAYTON — With hot, humid weather hitting the region, the City of Dayton has opened multiple cooling centers to help those in need of relief.
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The three centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
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The city’s three recreation centers will be open and used as the cooling centers Friday:
- Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 West Third Street
- Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Avenue
- Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Drive
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- Mikey’s Pizza founder passes away at 34
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- Dangerous heat today, chance of storms late tonight; cooler, drier air this weekend
“Residents are encouraged to stay indoors in an air-conditioned building whenever possible. Those unable to remain inside should stay in the shade as much as possible and should hydrate more than usual,” a spokesperson for the Dayton Fire Department said in a media release.
Multiple splash pads are also located across the city, which are free and open from noon to 8 p.m.:
- Fairview Park 2262 Elsmore Avenue
- Five Oaks Spray Park 329 Five Oaks Avenue
- Mallory Park 3037 Germantown Street
- McIntosh Park 882 West Riverview Avenue
- Stuart Patterson Spray Park 238 Baltimore Street
- Walnut Hills Spray Park 2340 Block of Wayne Avenue
- Washington Park 3620 East Second Street
Up-to-date information on current weather conditions and any heat-related weather warnings can be found on our Storm Center 7 page.
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