A brief, but dramatic cool down ahead

DAYTON, OH — We still have a few days of mild weather to get through, but chances are going up that we see a sharp cooldown early next week.

After dry weather Wednesday and Thursday, a cold front brings rain Friday through Friday night. Behind this first cold front, we’ll see temperature drop into the mid 50s on Saturday. The more dramatic cold front passes through on Sunday. This will result in temperatures falling from the 40s in the morning to 30s by afternoon and evening. Rain showers are likely Sunday, but some snow flakes may mix in Sunday evening and overnight.

If moisture is still around Monday morning, it will certainly be cold enough for snow flurries with morning low temperatures in the middle 20s.