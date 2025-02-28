TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes closed due to vehicle on its top on I-675 NB in Beavercreek

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lanes are closed after a crash on Interstate 675 Northbound near U-S 35. Officers and medics responded to reports of a vehicle on its top on I-675 between Shakertown Road and U-S 35. Delays continue to grow on I-675 NB. We will update this story.

Crash on I-675 near US-35 Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

