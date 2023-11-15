TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes blocked following crash on NB I-75 past SR-725

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The right lanes are blocked following a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 between State Route 725 and N. Dixie Drive, according to ODOT cameras. Officers and medics are at the scene. Traffic is backed up past State Route 725 on NB I-75.

i-75 at Dixie Highway Photo from: ODOT

I-75 at SR-725 Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

