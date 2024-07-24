TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked due to crash on SB I-75 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lane is blocked after a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 at Dixie Drive. ODOT cameras show the contra flow is blocked on I-75 SB at Dixie Highway and a vehicle is on its top. We will update this story.

Crash I-75 at Dixie Drive Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

