TRAFFIC ALERT: I-70 WB closed after semi overturns

Major Highway Incidents

In Wayne County, Interstate 70 westbound is closed at mile marker 136 due to a semi crash. A photo shared by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office shows the semi on its top. Deputies anticipate the interstate will be shut down until at least 11 a.m. or noon.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

