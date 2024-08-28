TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays after rollover crash on State Route 4 in Dayton

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

ODOT cameras show delays after a rollover crash on Southbound State Route 4 in Dayton. Officers and medics were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. to a crash on SR-4 Southbound between State Route 444 and Harshman Road.

Delays on State Route 4 after crash Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

Delays on State Route 4 after crash Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

