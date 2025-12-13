Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes blocking parts of I-75 as winter weather moves through - Clone

By WHIO Staff
Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

  • The left lane of I-75 Northbound beyond State Route 4/Keowee Street is blocked due to snow and ice, according to OHGO.
  • The I-75 Northbound ramp to I-70 Westbound is blocked due to a crash.

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

