TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on State Route 4 in Montgomery Co.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes are closed after a crash on State Route 4 Southbound near Stanley Avenue. Officers and medics responded just after 7:40 a.m. on reports of a crash. ODOT cameras show delays on State Route 4 southbound past Harshman Road.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

