TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on EB US-35 near I-675

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes are closed due to a crash on Eastbound U.S. 35 near Interstate 675 in Greene County, according to ODOT cameras. Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that all lanes are closed. We will continue to provide updates.

All lanes closed on EB U.S. 35 near I-675 due to crash Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group