Delays expected after multiple crashes on I-75 near Tipp City

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post is responding to multiple crashes on I-75 NB south of State Route 571. It is not clear if there are any injuries, or exactly how many vehicles are involved.

According to OHGO, traffic is blocked in the right lane on I-75 beyond Northwoods Blvd due to a crash.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:









©2023 Cox Media Group