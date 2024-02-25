Crash delays travel on I-75 through Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

UPDATE: Just after 8:20 p.m., the crash was cleared and all lanes reopened.

Just after 8:20 p.m., the crash was cleared and all lanes reopened. Multiple lanes on I-75 southbound at Stanley Avenue are restricted due to a crash, according to OHGO. A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said Dayton police and medics responded to the crash at 7:08 p.m. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured. OHGO cameras did show one vehicle that appeared to be on its top. There is currently a 7-minute travel delay through the scene of this crash, according to OHGO.

I-75 SB at Stanley Avenue Crash at I-75 SB at Stanley Avenue (OHGO)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

