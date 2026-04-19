Wedgewood sharp in net, O'Connor scores 1st goal in more than a year as Avs beat Kings 2-1 in Game 1

DENVER — Logan O'Connor scored for the first time in more than a year, Scott Wedgewood stopped 24 shots in his first Stanley Cup playoffs start and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in Game 1 on Sunday.

O'Connor's third-period tally was his first since March 31, 2025. He missed most of the season with a hip injury. Artturi Lehkonen had a second-period goal for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche.

Wedgewood got the nod in net over Mackenzie Blackwood after leading the league in goals-against average and save percentage. Wedgewood made four career playoff appearances in relief before Sunday's start.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Denver.

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal with 2:22 left to make it 2-1. Shortly after, forward Joel Armia was called for high-sticking and the Kings were unable to tie it up.

Anton Forsberg stopped 28 shots in his NHL postseason debut.

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist on Lehkonen's goal to give him 32 career points in Game 1s. He trails only Joe Sakic (42) for the most Game-1 points in franchise history.

The game got chippy in the third period, with Cale Makar taking a shove to the back by Adrian Kempe. Captain Gabriel Landeskog later stood up for Makar and got into it with Kempe. Both drew roughing calls.

There were a combined 84 hits.

Colorado nearly scored earlier in the second when O'Connor sent a shot past Forsberg. But as the horn sounded, the officials signaled no goal. It was ruled Jack Drury made contact with Forsberg following a collision with Drew Doughty. The Avalanche challenged but the call stood.

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