U.S. Women’s Soccer ties Netherlands in 2019 final rematch

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND — The United States got a second-half goal to get a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands Thursday in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Lindsey Horan scored on a header off a corner kick in the 62nd minute to even the score. This was after several minutes of jawing between the teams. Horan was angry after being knocked off her feet and cursed in the direction Van de Donk, her teammate for club team Lyon.

The Dutch took a 1-0 lead on a first-half goal by Jill Roord.

The Americans remained unbeaten in 19 consecutive matches.

With the draw, neither team has secured a spot in the knockout stage with one group match left.

Both the U.S. and Dutch sit atop the Group E standings with a win and draw but the Americans have the edge with more goals.

The United States’ next game will be Tuesday in Auckland when they play Portugal.

