UD women’s basketball player earns final A-10 weekly honor

DAYTON — A University of Dayton women’s basketball player earned the regular season’s final weekly Atlantic 10 honor.

Senior forward Arianna Smith was named A-10 Player of the Week for her play in two Flyer wins last week.

She recorded her 12th and 13th double-doubles of the season, averaging 16.5 points and 14.0 rebounds, as UD beat Saint Joseph’s and St. Bonaventure.

Smith had 13 points and 11 rebounds in her final home game on Feb. 26 against the Hawks in a 74-65 victory.

The Columbus native followed it by scoring 20 points and grabbing 17 boards Saturday in Dayton’s 67-57 win at St. Bonaventure.

The UD women’s basketball team finished the regular season with a 17-12 record and 11-7 in the Atlantic 10.

Their next game is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament at Henrico, Virginia.

