Dayton Flyers in this year’s Maui Invitational as it returns to Lahaina after deadly wildfires

LAHAINA — When the Dayton Flyers play in the 41st annual Maui Invitational in November, it will take place at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were lost in the destruction and more than 100 people were killed due to the wildfires last August.

The 2023 tournament was moved to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at the University of Hawai’i on the island of Oahu while the Lahaina Civic Center served as a critical hub for recovery hubs.

USA Today reports that the Civic Center was not damaged in the fire.

“We are tremendously excited to bring the tournament back to where it belongs this November,” the tournament said in a statement on social media.

The Dayton Flyers are one of the eight teams that will be in next year’s tournament. The rest of the field includes Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina, and UConn.

The dates are Nov. 25-27.

This will be UD’s fifth appearance in Maui. It is 9-3 in the tournament. It finished in third place in 2000, won it in 2003, finished in third in 2013, and was runner-up in 2019 losing to Kansas in overtime in the championship game.

