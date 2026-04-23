Sports

Wyatt Johnston's double OT deflection gives Stars 4-3 win over Wild in Game 3 to take series lead

By DAVE CAMPBELL
Stars Wild Hockey Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) and Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 3 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)
By DAVE CAMPBELL

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Wyatt Johnston scored on a power-play deflection at 12:10 of the second overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild early Thursday for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Matt Duchene tied it for Dallas on a power play midway through the third period, seconds after his backcheck on Matt Boldy averted a short-handed goal that would’ve put Minnesota up by two.

After the Wild failed to convert two overtime power plays, finishing 1 for 7 with the man advantage, the Stars took advantage of theirs after Danila Yurov’s delay-of-game penalty. Nils Lundkvist's shot was knocked in by Johnston for his third goal in three games.

The game ended at 12:54 a.m.

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AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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