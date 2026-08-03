Pirates give bullpen a boost by acquiring Luke Weaver from the Mets, AP source says

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a significant push to improve their beleaguered bullpen at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran right-hander Luke Weaver from the New York Mets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

Pittsburgh, looking to end a decade-long playoff drought, sent shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura to the Mets in exchange for the 32-year-old Weaver, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not yet official.

The addition of Weaver signals an unusually aggressive financial push by the typically frugal Pirates. Weaver is in the first season of a two-year, $22-million deal.

The move comes with Pittsburgh's bid for the National League's third wild-card spot flickering a bit following a 2-7 stretch in which the bullpen has faltered repeatedly.

The trade for Weaver is the second significant acquisition by the Pirates around the deadline. Pittsburgh brought in former All-Star reliever Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees on Saturday. Doval allowed a run in one inning of work in his Pirates' debut in a loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Weaver had been one of the few bright spots this season for the last-place Mets, going 2-1 with a 1.84 ERA with one save in 42 appearances. A converted starting pitcher, Weaver has been excellent since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2024 with the New York Yankees. He has a 13-8 record with a 2.90 ERA in 168 games with 13 saves with the Mets and Yankees over the last two-plus seasons.

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