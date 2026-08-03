THC products, psychedelic mushrooms seized in Piqua drug trafficking investigation; 1 arrested

PIQUA — A 23-year-old Piqua man was arrested last week as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

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On Friday, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Piqua Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of South Street.

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The sheriff’s office said the search warrant came after a months-long investigation into the illegal trafficking of marijuana and THC products.

During the search, investigators seized approximately 13 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of packages of THC vaping cartridges, THC edibles, over a pound of psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, a money counter, a pistol, and over $85,000.

David Feniello was arrested during the search and booked into the Miami County Jail on narcotic trafficking.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending.

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