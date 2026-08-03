WATCH: Person narrowly misses being hit by car on Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) cameras caught a person almost getting hit by a car on a Columbus interstate.

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In the video from Interstate 670 this morning, an SUV is seen pulled into the closed SmartLane, with a person standing outside of it.

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Moments later, a truck and car can be seen coming down the SmartLane.

While the truck slows down and merges into the next lane, the car continues forward and hits the SUV.

The person standing near the SUV can be seen jumping onto the median wall to narrowly avoid being hit by the car.

Matt Bruning, ODOT’s press secretary, shared the video on social media, calling on drivers to pay attention.

“When the SmartLane on I-670 is closed, there’s a reason. It is first and foremost an emergency breakdown shoulder and only opened when traffic conditions warrant it and only after it has been swept and cleared of any vehicles or debris. There are MULTIPLE signs alerting drivers when it is open and when it is closed,” Bruning wrote.

He went on to call this “about the closest call” he’s ever seen.

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