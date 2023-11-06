Ohio State remains No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll after Saturday’s road win at Rutgers

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes stayed ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released on Sunday.

>>Ohio State RB out for the season, Buckeyes dealing with key injuries

The Buckeyes are coming off a 35-16 win at Rutgers on Saturday.

They trailed 9-7 at halftime but the game changed on Jordan Hancock’s 93-yard interception return early in the third quarter.

Kyle McCord threw three touchdown passes, including two to Marvin Harrison Jr., and TreVeyon Harrison ran for 128 yards.

>>Ohio State ranked No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings

The Top 10 remained mostly the same with only one new addition in Sunday’s poll.

Georgia stays ranked No. 1 after beating Missouri and Michigan is still No. 2 following their home win over Purdue.

Florida State stays No. 4 after beating Pitt and Washington rounds out the Top Five after beating USC.

Oregon remained No. 6 followed by Texas, Alabama, and Penn State.

Ole Miss moved up one spot to No. 10.

The USC Trojans fell out of the Top 25 for the first time under head coach Lincoln Riley.

The Buckeyes will find out where they rank in the College Football Playoff rankings when the new poll is released on Tuesday.

>>Ohio State stays at No. 3 in latest Top 25 polls after Saturday’s win at Wisconsin

There are several Top 10 matchups on Saturday.

Penn State will host Michigan on Saturday at 12 p.m. while Georgia plays at Ole Miss at 7 p.m.

Ohio State’s next game will be Saturday night when they host Michigan State.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

