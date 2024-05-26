Naomi Osaka secures hard-fought victory in French Open opener, Rublev and Sonego also advance

PARIS — (AP) — On the first day of the 2024 French Open, Naomi Osaka marked her seventh appearance in Paris with a 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 first-round victory over Lucia Bronzetti.

"There were moments I played pretty well, but I was pretty nervous and got really tight," said the No. 134-ranked Osaka of her hard-fought victory during an on-court interview.

No. 48-ranked Bronzetti has never won at Roland Garros in three appearances. Her career record in Grand Slam tournaments is 3-10. In her most recent match at the Morocco Open quarterfinals last week, she led American Peyton Stearns 5-0 in the third set but ended up losing.

Elsewhere, No. 30 Dayan Yastremska eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic while Lesia Tsurenko forfeited after playing less than a set against Donna Vekic because of a back problem.

In the men's draw, No. 6 Andrey Rublev defeated Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5. Rublev showed some frustration during his match, throwing his racket at one stage.

Lorenzo Sonego stunned No. 17 Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6. Humbert was the highest-ranked Frenchman in the tournament.

Brandon Nakashima also won.

Among other players scheduled to play Sunday are two-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz and, in the night session, Andy Murray against Stan Wawrinka in a matchup between a pair of men who own three Slam titles each.

