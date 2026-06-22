Lionel Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with his 17th goal for Argentina

ARLINGTON, Texas — Lionel Messi broke the World Cup scoring record with his 17th goal in defending champion Argentina's match against Austria on Monday, coming about a half hour after he had missed a penalty kick.

The record goal for a 1-0 lead came in the 38th minute and two days before Messi's 39th birthday, and amid the concern of an ailing father back at home. It was the sixth consecutive World Cup game in which Messi has scored — joining France striker Just Fontaine and Brazil great Jairzinho as only players to do so.

Messi had equaled Germany striker Miroslav Klose for the most goals in the World Cup at 16 with his first hat trick at the tournament in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in the Group J opener last Tuesday night in Kansas City.

With a chance to break the record in the ninth minute on Monday, Messi missed a penalty kick.

Messi’s left-footed kick went just wide of the right post. He is now 4 of 7 on penalty kicks in regulation play at the World Cup with misses in three consecutive tournaments.

Lautaro Martinez was running free in the box when he was tackled from behind by Xaver Schlager and Stefan Posch, the defender playing with a broken jaw. Schalger got a foot on the ball, but Posch drew the penalty because he did not touch the ball as Martinez tumbled to the ground.

Play continued for more than a minute with Martinez still on the ground near the goal. When the game was stopped for him, officials went to review the play.

Messi's hat trick in the previous game, in his 200th international appearance, came 20 years to the date of his World Cup debut in Germany, when he also scored. He is playing in sixth World Cup, and Monday was his FIFA-record 28th match in the tournament.

Klose played in 24 World Cup matches for Germany, which wrapped up his fourth tournament by winning the 2014 final 1-0 in extra time over Messi and Argentina.

Messi’s father has been undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness, the family said in a statement last week while not providing any specifics. The 68-year-old Jorge Messi has played a key role in his third son’s soccer career, acting as his agent and managing his business affairs off the field.

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after scoring his first goal against Algeria, and said after that match his tears came following some tough days not related to soccer.

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