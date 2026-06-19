Leafs acquire Darren Raddysh from Lightning and sign him to an 8-year contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs took a big swing at improving their blue line before the start of free agency, acquiring Darren Raddysh's rights from the Tampa Bay Lightning and signing the defenseman to an eight-year contract.

The contract is worth $68 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because financial terms were not disclosed.

Raddysh will count $8.5 million against the salary cap through the 2033-34 season. He had never made more than a million dollars a year until now.

The 30-year-old late bloomer cashed in on a breakout season in which he set career highs with 22 goals, 48 assists and 70 points in 73 games. That's the same amount of points he put up in the previous two seasons combined since becoming a full-time NHL player as recently as 2023.

Raddysh provides an immediate upgrade for the Leafs, who have a new coach in Jim Hiller and a new front office led by general manager John Chayka and franchise legend adviser Mats Sundin. Getting Raddysh's rights from the Lightning for a fifth-round pick before he could hit the open market is Chayka's second trade after clearing cap space earlier this week by sending goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to Philadelphia.

“We are thrilled to add a defenseman of Darren’s caliber to our organization,” Chayka said. “Darren has emerged as one of the NHL’s premier two-way defensemen, combining elite puck-moving ability with poise, competitiveness and strong play in all three zones. He strengthens our blue line in every situation and is exactly the type of player we want helping lead this team.”

Raddysh was undrafted despite helping the Erie Otters win the Ontario Hockey League at the junior level in 2016-17. He signed with Chicago, got traded to the New York Rangers and inked a free agent deal in 2021 with the Lightning.

He spent a vast majority of that time in the minors and was an All-Star in the American Hockey League before earning a job with Tampa Bay. He thrived this past season while the team dealt with injuries all over and led all players in the league at the position with 10 power-play goals.

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