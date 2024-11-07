Joe Burrow named FedEx Air & Ground Player of Week after 5 TD passes

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to be recognized for his play this season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week following Sunday’s home win, 41-24, over Las Vegas.

Burrow passed for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

It’s the second time he has received this award, the first was back in Week 5.

Burrow has completed over 70% of his passes this season for over 2,200 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Bengals’ next game is tonight in Baltimore on Thursday Night Football.

This ain’t nothin’ new for @JoeyB 😏



Burrow earns his second @FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/KADZabu5F7 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group