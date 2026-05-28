Giants restructure left tackle Andrew Thomas' contract to clear cap space, AP source says

The New York Giants have restructured the contract of starting left tackle Andrew Thomas by converting base salary to a roster bonus to clear $6.46 million in cap space, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not being announced.

Reworking Thomas' deal comes in the middle of offseason workouts and with No. 5 pick Arvell Reese still not yet signed to his rookie contract. The rest of the draft class, including No. 10 pick Francis "Sisi" Mauigoa, is all signed.

The Giants now have just under $12 million in salary cap space, according to the NFL Players Association’s public accounting. Reese's contract is expected to take up a big chunk of that, so more maneuvering could take place in the coming months before the season begins in September.

Thomas, 27, is one of the team's highest-paid players and the anchor of an offensive line that showed improvement last season from previous years. New coach John Harbaugh said Thomas was dealing with foot and shoulder injuries that led the staff to limit use on the field during organized team activities.

“They have a nice ramp-up planned for me,” Thomas said last week. “Just a precautionary thing. Obviously, what we care about is September, being ready, so I’ve been trusting that. It’s definitely tough sometimes because I want to push it and I want to get better, but I’m trying to trust the process to make sure I’m ready to go when it counts.”

Thomas had surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his right foot in October 2024 and missed the first two games of last season before returning Sept. 21. A hamstring injury caused him to miss the final two games, but now it's a lingering shoulder problem that is being managed.

“Something that I’ve been dealing with,” Thomas said. “I think I’m in a good place.”

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