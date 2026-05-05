Former employee of Stefon Diggs to take the stand for a second day in NFL player's assault trial

BOSTON — A woman who worked as a live-in chef for Stefon Diggs and is accusing the former New England Patriots wide receiver of assault is expected to continue her testimony Tuesday at his trial, marked the first day by sharply conflicting accounts of what happened inside his home.

Jamila Adams, who goes by “Mila,” testified Monday that Diggs slapped her and choked her during a dispute in December, leaving her struggling to breathe. Diggs’ attorney told jurors the attack never happened.

Adams told jurors that Diggs “smacked me with an open hand” before wrapping his arm around her neck. She described what she called a “complicated” employment dynamic, saying their relationship had previously been sexual, although not at the time of the alleged assault. She lived in his home, preparing meals and snacks, and had known Diggs for more than four years at the time she alleges that he attacked her.

Defense attorney Andrew Kettlewell said there was no evidence of an assault, noting that no one else in the house reported seeing or hearing anything unusual and that there were no medical records, photos or video documenting injuries. He also suggested Adams had a financial motive, telling jurors they would hear evidence she sought money from Diggs after reporting the incident.

Prosecutors say the case centers on what happened on Dec. 2, when they allege Diggs entered Adams’ bedroom, slapped her and put her in a headlock that made it difficult to breathe.

Diggs, 33, has pleaded not guilty to a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge. A jury was seated Monday in Norfolk County District Court in Dedham.

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