Egypt wins in World Cup knockout round debut with 4-2 penalty shootout edge over Australia

ARLINGTON, Texas — Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the clinching goal in a shootout, and Egypt won its debut in the World Cup knockout round by beating Australia 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw Friday.

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan didn't stop any of Egypt's four shots after replacing starter Patrick Beach late in extra time.

The victory comes in Egypt's fourth World Cup. Australia is now 0-3 in the knockout round.

Egypt will next face either defending champion Argentina or Cape Verde in the round of 16 on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Harry Soutar opened the shootout by missing high for Australia, and 18-year-old Lucas Herrington hit the crossbar with the fourth attempt to set up Abdelmaguid’s clincher.

Egypt’s other penalty shootout scorers were Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia and Mohamed Salah, the former Liverpool star who started despite a hamstring injury sustained in the group finale.

Jackson Irvine and Awer Mabil scored in the shootout for Australia.

Emam Ashour gave Egypt the lead in regulation by scoring in the 13th minute. Australia evened the match in the 55th when Egypt defender Mohamed Hany became the first player to score two own-goals in the same World Cup.

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