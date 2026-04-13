Doc Rivers steps down as Bucks' coach after 32-50 season that snapped 9-year playoff streak

MILWAUKEE — Doc Rivers is stepping down as Milwaukee Bucks coach, capping a tumultuous year in which he was inducted into the Hall of Fame while his injury-riddled team fell far short of expectations.

“I have truly loved my time in Milwaukee,” Rivers said Monday in a statement released by the team. “Coming back to where I got my start, to a city that has always embraced me, has been a privilege. I am disappointed that things did not turn out the way any of us hoped, but I am deeply grateful for this experience, the relationships built, and unwavering support from our fans and the community. Milwaukee will always mean a lot to me, and this chapter will hold a special place in my heart.”

The announcement comes a day after the Bucks ended a 32-50 season that snapped their run of nine straight playoff appearances. The release announcing Rivers’ departure as coach didn’t indicate whether he might have any role with the team moving forward.

“It has been an honor to have Doc as our coach and as a leader in our organization and community,” Bucks owners Wes Edens, Jimmy Haslam, Dee Haslam and Jamie Dinan said in a statement. “In addition to his impact on the court, we’re thankful for Doc’s class and professionalism during his tenure in Milwaukee.”

Rivers went 97-103 in 2 1/2 seasons with the Bucks. He owns a 1,194-866 overall record and overtook George Karl for sixth place on the career wins list among NBA coaches this season.

The 64-year-old Rivers had left little doubt about his future plans as the season wound down.

"I have seven grandkids now and they're all 8 years and under," Rivers had said about his future before an April 7 loss at Brooklyn. "And it kills me every time I miss grandparents' day with each one of them in school. And it's probably time to go see them more. So, I'll let you figure out the rest."

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