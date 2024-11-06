Dayton men’s soccer earns highest ranking ever in latest poll

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s soccer has earned its highest ranking ever in the latest weekly rankings.

The United Soccer Coaches ranked UD No. 5 in their latest poll released on Tuesday.

The Flyers beat VCU and Saint Louis last week after they were ranked No. 15.

Dayton also moved up to No. 12 in the Top-Drawer Soccer rankings.

UD is the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic 10 Championship. They host No. 7 seed Davidson at Baujan Field on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Flyers have a 10-2-3 record this season.

